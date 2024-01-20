Xander Schauffele joins loaded field for Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines

The field for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines is set. It is not hurting for star power.

Despite defections to the LIV Tour (Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson) and career-altering injuries (Tiger Woods) this year's group is loaded with some of the best players on the planet, headlined by a guy who's trying to win his home town tournament for the first time.

Scripps Ranch High School alum and former San Diego State Aztec star Xander Schauffele has officially committed to the event, which runs Wednesday, January 24 through Saturday, January 27 on the cliffs of La Jolla. Schauffele, the 5th-ranked player in the world and reigning Olympic Gold Medalist, was tied for 2nd place at the 2021 event and has spoken openly about his desire to win in his own backyard.

He's not the only one. Fellow Aztec J.J. Spaun is also in the field, as are Poway High alum Charley Hoffman and Valhalla High product Cameron Sisk. The rest of the field is stacked with players who aren't from here but bring international recognition to the longest track on the PGA Tour schedule, including:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

10 major championship winners

• Justin Thomas (2022 PGA Championship, 2017 PGA Championship)

• Hideki Matsuyama (2021 Masters)

• Collin Morikawa (2020 PGA Championship, 2021 Open Championship)

• Shane Lowry (2019 Open Championship)

• Gary Woodland (2019 U.S. Open)

• Francesco Molinari (2018 Open Championship)

• Jason Day (2015 PGA Championship)

• Justin Rose (2013 U.S. Open)

• Keegan Bradley (2011 PGA Championship)

• Stewart Cink (2009 Open Championship)

7 Farmers Insurance Open winners

• Max Homa (2023)

• Luke List (2022)

• Justin Rose (2019)

• Jason Day (2015, 2018)

• Brandt Snedeker (2016, 2012)

• Scott Stallings (2014)

• Nick Watney (2009)

22 players among the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking

• Xander Schauffele (5)

• Patrick Cantlay (6)

• Max Homa (7)

• Collin Morikawa (12)

• Keegan Bradley (16)

• Sepp Straka (17)

• Jason Day (18)

• Sahith Theegala (20)

• Tony Finau (21)

• Sungaje Im (27)

• Justin Thomas (28)

• Ludvig Aberg (29)

• Ryan Fox (32)

• Emiliano Grillo (34)

• Harris English (35)

• Min Woo Lee (37)

• Eric Cole (38)

• Justin Rose (42)

• Shane Lowry (43)

• Will Zalatoris (44)

• Adam Schenk (48)

• Adrian Meronk (50)

The first two rounds will be split between the South and North Courses while Friday and Saturday rounds are played exclusively on the South.