World's Largest Women's Surf Competition and Music Festival Drops Into Oceanside

Surf's up, ladies!

More than 90 of the world's top female pro surfers will compete at the Oceanside Pier Friday through Sunday for the World Surf League Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro.

The nationally televised event is the largest women's surf contest in the entire world.

Admission to the event is free and runs from Sept. 16 to 18, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. all three days.

On top of the surf lineup, the event features an elite-level women's longboarding competition with 48 of the top female pros and up-and-coming stars, a beer garden, vendors, live concerts from the likes of Smash Mouth, Pulp Vixen, Spin Doctors, a women's competitive video game tournament, yoga, pilates, dance classes beauty make-overs, vendors and more.

For a full list of the event schedule, click here.