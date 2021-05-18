Padres Work Overtime To Keep Win Streak Going

Five alive!

The San Diego Padres are alive and well. After an inconsistent start to the Major League Baseball season the Padres appear to have hit their stride. The team has won five straight games and seven of their last eight.

Wednesday's 2-1 victory against the Colorado Rockies came in dramatic fashion, as the Padres scored the winning run on a wild pitch to end the game in the 10th inning.

Jorge Mateo started the extra frame on second base, before being sacrificed to third. Then with Trent Grisham at the plate, Rockies pitcher Daniel Baird uncorked a wild pitch. As the ball flew towards the backstop, Mateo slid headfirst into home plate with the winning run.

Long before the winning run crossed the plate, Blake Snell exited the game with one of his best starts as a Padre. Snell pitched 6 innings, threw 97 pitches and struck out 11 Colorado batters.

The Padres winning ways have pushed the team to within a half-game of the first-place San Francisco Giants in the National League West. The Padres will look to make it six straight wins Wednesday at Petco Park with an afternoon game against the Rockies. A win would give the Padres consecutive series sweeps.