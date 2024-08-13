Worker falls to their death at San Diego shipyard

A person working along San Diego's waterfront on Monday died after sustaining injuries from a fall, officials said.

Harbor Police are investigating the incident at a little before 12:30 p.m. at General Dynamic's National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) facility in the 2700 block of Harbor Drive.

A San Diego Fire Rescue spokeswoman said the call came in as a fall and that the victim died at the scene of the accident.

"With great sadness, we can confirm a fellow NASSCO employee has passed away in the shipyard earlier today," said a statement issued by NASSCO. "Out of respect for the family, and as we investigate the incident, we cannot share any further details at this time. There are no words that can suffice in this moment. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family — and the entire NASSCO team is keeping them in our thoughts during this tragedy."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the victim.