How to Get to the Wonderfront Music and Arts Festival

In one week, the inaugural Wonderfront Music and Arts Festival will rock the San Diego waterfront, and before crowds can descend on the scenic locale, here’s everything you need to know about getting around downtown.

More than 90 acts are scheduled across seven main stages and five "activation" stages along the San Diego waterfront, and festivalgoers will have their work cut out if they're thinking of hopping between them. Three stages are located at Embarcadero Marina Park North, three at Seaport Village, one at Hilton Bayfront Park, one at Ruocco Park, two at Broadway Pier, and one each aboard the California Princess, California Spirit and Marietta Boat.

Pro-skater and San Diego native Tony Hawk is a brand ambassador for the event, joined with former Padres pitcher Trevor Hoffman and surfer Rob Machado.

“It’s a couple years in the making, and I got to hear about it right from the inception, so I’m excited to see it actually come to fruition,” Hawk told NBC 7 Thursday.

Check out the full line-up below:

The inaugural San Diego waterfront music festival will run from Friday, Nov. 22 to Sunday, Nov. 24

Doors on Friday open at 3:15 p.m. at Seaport Village and Embarcadero North, while the fest's other venues open at 3:30 p.m. Doors for Saturday and Sunday open at 11:30 a.m. for Seaport Village and Embarcadero North, and 11:45 a.m. for the other venues.

“It’s going to take over downtown for a few days, which is awesome. We haven’t had anything like that since Street Scene,” Hawk said. “Amped to do something in my hometown, because it’s rare we get to do anything in San Diego.”

Whether by plane, train, or automobile, here’s how to get to Wonderfront.

CAR:

For those driving to the event, Wonderfront offers parking passes at the following locations:

North Embarcadero Area:

Hyatt Hotel parking - 1 Market Place

Marriott Marquis parking - 333 West Harbord Drive

Broadway Pier Area:

Lane Field North parking (Springhill Suite) - 900 Bayfront Court

Lane Field South parking (Intercon) - 901 Bayfront Court

Wyndham by the Bay Hotel parking - 1355 North Harbor Drive

Downtown Area:

Columbia Street Garage parking - 501 West C Street

Parking passes are available on the event’s website for one to three days and cost between $20 to $99.

Wonderfront said other paid parking lots will be available during the weekend, and ADA accessible parking is available at the Grand Hyatt garage, the Convention Center garage, and the Hilton Bayfront garage.

TRAIN:

For those taking the train, Wonderfront recommends getting off at the Santa Fe Train Depot downtown. The stop is three blocks away from the Broadway Port Pier entrance.

Click to see Amtrak or Coaster schedules.

TROLLEY:

For those taking the trolley, Wonderfront recommends the following:

Green Line:

Santa Fe Depot (Broadway Port Pier entrance gates)

Seaport Village (Seaport Village/Embarcadero Marina Park North/Ruocco Park entrance gates)

Gaslamp Quarter (Embarcadero Marina Park South entrance gates)

Blue Line:

America Plaza Station (Broadway Port Pier entrance gates)

Orange Line:

Courthouse Station (Broadway Port Pier entrance gates)

Over the weekend, Wonderfront will offer a trolley shuttle service at Broadway Port Pier, The Headquarters at Seaport, and behind the San Diego Convention Center.

Click to see trolley schedules.

To learn more about rideshare and hotel deals, visit Wonderfont’s website.