Woman's Death in Oceanside Home Deemed Suspicious

A 57-year-old woman died under suspicious circumstances at her home in Oceanside, prompting an investigation by the violent crimes unit, police said Tuesday.

Oceanside police officers were called to a home off Anne Sladon Street, south of the Oceanside Golf Course, at about 4:30 p.m. because a woman had stopped breathing.

Medics attempted to revive the woman but were unable to, OPD said. The woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's body had "some signs of trauma," police said.

The woman's 31-year-old son and caretaker, who called 911, was taken to the Oceanside Police Department for questioning. OPD did not say he was considered a suspect.

While the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the woman's cause of death, it was deemed suspicious in nature by OPD and their Crimes of Violence Unit took over the investigation.

No other information was available.

