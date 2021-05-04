Woman's Body Found in Trash Can in Little Italy

A woman's body was found in Little Italy on Tuesday morning.

The discovery of the body in a trash receptacle in the 2100 block of State Street was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Homicide detectives were called in to take charge of the case.

"It is still early in the investigation and detectives have no information about the circumstances surrounding the death,'' Lt. Andra Brown said.



The unidentified woman, who appeared to have been homeless and in her 20s or 30s, was dressed in black jeans and a black sweater, Brown said.

The stretch of State Street between Hawthorne and Ivy streets is little traveled, with a supporting wall for Interstate 5 on one side and just a few buildings and parking lots on the opposite side.