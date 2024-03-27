Woman tells 911 ‘her friend' is bleeding: 2 shot in head, 1 fatally, in ‘luxury' Chula Vista complex

A man was shot in the face and rushed to the hospital in the early hours of Wednesday, according to police in Chula Vista, who said a second man was found dead, also shot in the head, at the same crime scene.

Later in the day, police stressed their belief that the incident was not a random attack.

Investigators first learned about the incident when a 911 operator got a call from a woman who said "her friend" had been shot and was bleeding, Chula Vista police said in a statment released later in the morning. It's not clear which man who was shot was "her friend."

Officers who went out to the Salerno Luxury Rentals apartment complex in the 1300 block of Calle Verona immediately encountered the dead man, who was outside the apartment. Inside the apartment, they found the other shooting victim, a 24-year-old male, who, remarkably, was awake and responsive.

It appears from the news release that the woman caller was not injured in the shooting.

Anybody with information about the case is being urged to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.