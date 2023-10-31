Woman suspected of La Jolla Trolley slashing in custody: San Diego police

A woman who allegedly slashed a sleeping passenger aboard an MTS Trolley at the Nobel Drive Station earlier this month has been arrested, according to the San Diego Police Department.

On Tuesday, investigators told NBC 7 that MTS Trolley officers, who recognized the suspect from a wanted flyer, arrested Angelina Stricklen, 31, early on Monday morning at the Lemon Grove stop.

A reward is being offered by San Diego County CrimeStoppers for tips leading to an arrest in a recent attack on a sleeping MTS trolley passenger.

The attacker occurred a little after 5 p.m. on Oct. 22, the female suspect sliced the 21-year-old victim in the chest at the Trolley stop, SDPD said after the attack. Investigators originally said the suspect was a 5-feet 9-inches tall man wearing black clothing.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The victim got off the Trolley and flagged down MTS security for help prior to being taken to the hospital. He survived the attack.

Security and safety on public transit becomes top priority, after a sleeping MTS passenger was slashed with a knife.

MTS officials said after the incident that they were working to increase the number of security officers patrolling the trolley, the agency added.

"The agency is actively hiring for Code Compliance Inspectors (CCIs). CCIs have powers of detainment and can issue citations to fare evaders. MTS hopes to have this role fully staffed in the next nine months," MTS said.

Stricklen, who is currently being held without bail, has been booked for attempted murder and robbery, according to Lt. Adam Sharki of the San Diego Police Department. She is due to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in the downtown courthouse.