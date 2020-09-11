Woman Struck, Killed Crossing El Cajon Street

A woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday night crossing a four-lane-wide road in El Cajon, according to police.

The pedestrian, who was identified only as a woman in her 50s, was crossing Washington Avenue near S. Orange Avenue at about 11 p.m. when she was struck by an oncoming car traveling westbound, El Cajon police said.

The woman received significant head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor, ECPD said.

It was unclear whether the woman was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash. But ECPD used the deadly crash as a reminder for pedestrians to always use a crosswalk and to wear bright or light-colored clothing when walking at night.