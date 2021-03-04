Woman Run Over By Semi-Truck Behind Businesses in Poway

A woman died after being run over by a big rig in an alleyway behind businesses at a Poway strip mall Tuesday, The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

The tractor-trailer was driving on a delivery access road at the shopping center in the 13300 block of Poway Road when it struck the woman shortly after 9:30 a.m. and dragged her for about 50 feet before running her over, according to sheriff's officials.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene, Sgt. David Toner said.

"The investigation into how the initial collision occurred is still under investigation,'' the sergeant said this afternoon. A team that recreates crashes was called to the scene to assist.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Toner said that intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash.