crash

Woman Run Over By Semi-Truck Behind Businesses in Poway

A team that recreates crashes was called to the scene to assist in the investigation

By City News Service

A big rig involved in a crash with a pedestrian in Poway
NBC 7

A woman died after being run over by a big rig in an alleyway behind businesses at a Poway strip mall Tuesday, The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

The tractor-trailer was driving on a delivery access road at the shopping center in the 13300 block of Poway Road when it struck the woman shortly after 9:30 a.m. and dragged her for about 50 feet before running her over, according to sheriff's officials.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene, Sgt. David Toner said.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Nearing 1M Vaccine Milestone, Sites Still Struggling to Get Vaccines

youth sports 1 hour ago

Indoor and Outdoor Youth Sports to Be Allowed in California After Settlement Reached

"The investigation into how the initial collision occurred is still under investigation,'' the sergeant said this afternoon. A team that recreates crashes was called to the scene to assist.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Toner said that intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

This article tagged under:

crashPowayBig Rigsemi-truck
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us