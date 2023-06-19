Woman-owned barber shop launches grand opening on Juneteenth in San Diego

The owner of The Clipper Game Barbershop in San Diego is in the company of few in her new endeavor.

Her name is Ruth Quiachon.

“As of this past Saturday June 17th I had my official grand opening of The Clipper Game Barbershop and I’m a happy camper,” Quiachon said.

Quiachon is a part of a relatively small group of Black woman-owned barbershops.

“I searched and searched and searched for a barbershop — not a hybrid shop where there is a salon and a barbershop — that a black woman started, and I haven’t found many, so I feel like this is a piece of history,” Quiachon said.

The journey to becoming not only a licensed barber, but a business owner too, started long ago.

“I love cutting hair, I love the art of hair, it was engrained in me from when I was very very young. I always tell people I was born this way. I was born loving hair,” Quiachon said.

Quiachon cut hair at various shops to learn the craft and how to manage a business.

After years in the industry, she took another step to take her craft to the next level.

“In 2021 I decided to go to barber college. I went back to school at 38 years old and I decided instead of going to a four-year university I’m going to do something for me, something that I love,” Quiachon said.

Quiachon poured her time and energy into making her vision a reality.

The Ridgeview/Webster area studio features intricate lighting and custom barber stations.

“I don’t have fear when it comes to the success of the shop but the fear is what’s next because this was a really audacious goal and if you look at the shop, it’s not just the run of the mill shop where I just threw everything together, it was very well-planned out,” Quiachon said.

Now, Quiachon’s goal is to expand.

“Every single job I’ve ever been at, it was always what can I take from this job and how can I get to the next level so I can leave that legacy for my family,” Quiachon said.

Quiachon's goal is to open another barbershop and a barber college in the near future.