Woman killed in suspected DUI crash near Ramona

A head-on collision resulted in the death of a 44- year-old woman and the arrest of a 26-year-old man on suspicion of impaired driving, California Highway Patrol officials said Monday.

The crash occurred about 7:30 a.m. Saturday when a Ramona man was driving a 2019 Ford F-350 eastbound on state Route 78, west of Weekend Villa Road, according to CHP Officer Jared Grieshaber.

A Ramona woman was driving a 2007 Ford Edge westbound on SR-78 approaching the Ford F-350, the officer said.

"The driver of the Ford F-350 allowed his vehicle to cross over the solid double yellow lines and drive into the westbound lane of state Route 78, causing the front of the Ford F-350 to crash into the front of the Ford Edge," Grieshaber said. "The force of the impact caused the Ford Edge to roll down an embankment north of the roadway."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The driver of the Edge was declared dead at the scene, he said.

The driver of the Ford F-350 left his vehicle at the crash scene and fled on foot, Grieshaber said. A short time later, the man was located at his residence in Ramona and arrested and booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of impaired driving. His name was not immediately available.

The name of the dead woman was withheld pending notification of relatives.