Woman Killed in 3-Car Crash in Mission Valley: CHP

A 30-year-old woman was killed Wednesday night in a multi-vehicle car crash that temporarily shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 15 in Mission Valley.

California Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. when a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche, a 2007 Honda Accord and 2013 Mercedes C250 were involved in a three-car crash just north of Friars Road.

The Chevrolet rolled over as a result of the impact and the driver, who was only identified as a 30-year-old Corona woman, died. Her passenger, a 52-year-old man who is also from Corona, suffered major injuries and was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

A 28-year-old man driving the Mercedes suffered moderate injuries while a 27-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Honda suffered minor injuries.

The 22-year-old driver of the Honda was unharmed.

Details on what led up to the crash remain under investigation, but CHP said DUI is not suspected.