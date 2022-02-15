Grantville

Woman Hit by U-Haul Mirror Dies on Valentine's Day in Grantville

By City News Service

Police sirens from a cruiser.
NBC 7

A woman is dead Tuesday after being struck by the side mirror of a moving truck in Grantville.

An unidentified woman, walking along the roadside in the 4600 block of Alvarado Canyon Road around 9 p.m. Monday, was struck by the passenger-side mirror of a U-Haul truck driven by a 65-year-old woman, according to the San Diego Police Department. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pedestrian was walking east in the eastbound lane of Alvarado Canyon Road, police said.

No other information was released


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

GrantvilleSan DiegoSDPDdeathpedestrian
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us