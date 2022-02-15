Woman Hit by U-Haul Mirror Dies on Valentine's Day in Grantville

A woman is dead Tuesday after being struck by the side mirror of a moving truck in Grantville.

An unidentified woman, walking along the roadside in the 4600 block of Alvarado Canyon Road around 9 p.m. Monday, was struck by the passenger-side mirror of a U-Haul truck driven by a 65-year-old woman, according to the San Diego Police Department. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pedestrian was walking east in the eastbound lane of Alvarado Canyon Road, police said.

No other information was released