Woman finds phone recording her, and others, in bathroom of Oceanside Italian restaurant

A San Diego college student and her best friend reported being recorded on a hidden cell phone in the bathroom at Dominic’s Italian Restaurant in Oceanside.

“I’d never been in a situation like that before,“ student Ryann Kelly said.

Kelly is a San Diego college student but spoke to NBC 7 from her home in Las Vegas during summer break.

“I just think it is like honestly, to take advantage of people who are just trying to have a good time and are spending a lot of money to come to your restaurant,” Kelly said.

Two weeks ago Kelly said she and her bestie were in the bathroom at Dominic’s Italian Restaurant when a phone fell out of a cupboard in the restroom.

“She was like, Oh my gosh, it’s recording,'“ Kelly said.

Upon further examination, Kelly said there were over 100 videos of people using the restroom in that phone.

“To me, like that’s so disgusting how you would ever do that?" Kelly said

The Oceanside Police Department were a little short on details. They say they have been investigating the case and were looking into a person of interest who is underage but have made no arrests yet.

At Dominic's, NBC 7 asked to see the manager or restaurant owner. A woman with the restaurant, who did not identify herself, spoke with NBC 7.

She said she was not the manager nor the owner, and that she knew nothing about the complaint.

Kelly’s friend stuffed the phone in her purse, then gave it to responding police officers. She said the employee that claimed the phone was 14 or 15 years old.

“Everybody else in the restaurant was like thanking me for it,” Kelly said.

Kelly is happy to be home for summer break. The prospect of returning is unsettling.

“I would honestly like to see the restaurant shut down. Going back to Oceanside just gives me anxiety because, what else is going on?” Kelly said.

Kelly said the videos she saw were disturbing. Both men, women and young girls were in different a stages of undress in the videos.

She was concerned they might be sold or shown on the internet.