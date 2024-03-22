US Mexico Border

Woman falls to her death at US—Mexico border wall near San Ysidro

By Renee Schmiedeberg

A woman died after falling from the U.S.—Mexico border fence near the San Ysidro Port of Entry on March 21, 2024. (SIDEO.TV)
SIDEO TV

A woman died after falling from the U.S.—Mexico border near the San Ysidro Port of Entry on Thursday night, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Border Patrol agents found the woman's body close to the border fence at around 10:55 p.m. about 2.5 miles east of the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident such as the San Diego Police Department, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office and Customs and Border Protection's Office of Responsibility.

No other information was immediately available on the incident.

