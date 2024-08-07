Woman ejected from vehicle, dies on SR-905 in San Ysidro

A 27-year-old San Diego woman was killed Wednesday in a solo vehicle crash on State Route 905 after she was ejected from her overturned vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said.

At about 6:35 a.m. Wednesday, CHP San Diego units received a report of a vehicle crash on SR-905 westbound transition to I-5 northbound, CHP Officer Salvador Castro said.

The woman was driving a Toyota Corolla and, for reasons under investigation, she veered to the right off the roadway, up the dirt embankment and caused the Toyota to overturn, the officer said.

The driver was ejected onto the roadway and sustained major injuries, Castro said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic lanes of SR-905 westbound to I-5 northbound were temporarily closed during an investigation of the crash.

A toxicology report was pending to determine whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, Castro said.