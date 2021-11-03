car crash

Woman Dies After Being Thrown From Car in Crash on I-8 in Alpine

By City News Service

A woman died Wednesday in a solo collision on Kumeyaay Highway that diverted traffic for several hours in Alpine early Wednesday morning.

At 12:11 a.m., the California Highway Patrol responded to a call of an unidentified female driver who had been apparently ejected from a dark-colored vehicle seen on its roof on westbound Interstate 8, according to traffic reports.

The CHP traffic log recorded the accident as a fatal solo collision.

A SigAlert was issued closing the freeway at West Willows Road for the westbound traffic at 12:31 a.m. About 15 minutes later, eastbound Interstate 8 was blocked at Tavern Road. Tavern Road was reopened around 1:30 a.m. and West Willows Road reopened at 3:02 a.m.

No other information was released. The CHP is investigating the accident.

