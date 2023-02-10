Woman Accused of Killing 2 in National City DUI Crash in Court

A woman accused of hitting and killing a man and his fiancée's 15-year-old daughter after a night out drinking at Dave & Buster's appeared in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

Prosecutors focused on the details of the Tayishe Baltys' night out, including footage and photos of her drinking at the Mission Valley bar/arcade with friends, and an investigator's interview with a bartender who said Baltys and friends told him they were taking a rideshare home.

"It’s just very hard being in the courtroom hearing this kind of stuff," Kristen White, the mother and fiancée of the victims, told NBC 7.

Baltys is accused of running over White's daughter, 15-year-old Jessica "Lola" Talamante, and her fiance Brian Mckee near the intersection of East Plaza Boulevard and Harbison Avenue on June 22. Her blood-alcohol-content level was twice the legal limit, according to investigators. Baltys was convicted of a DUI in 2020 and had started probation in mid-2021 and had just completed probation 19 days prior.

”I just want justice for my daughter and for Brian, because she was just 15. She had her whole life ahead of her, whole life. She was a good girl. Brian was a great guy. He was my best friend," White said.

Baltys is expected back in court Friday for the second day of the preliminary hearing. She has pleaded not guilty to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and two counts of DUI causing injury or death