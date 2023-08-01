Wind delays recovery of missing hiker's body in El Capitan Preserve

A search and rescue team is working to recover the body of a hiker who went missing in the El Capitan Preserve in Lakeside on Monday and was found dead on a trail Tuesday morning. in Lakeside.

The 34-year-old hiker told his family he would be back from a hike on El Cajon Mountain in the preserve at around 2 p.m. but never came home, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The department's search and rescue team searched the area overnight by ground and air but couldn't find the hiker.

Then at around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, the hiker's body was discovered along a trail on El Cajon Mountain. High winds prevented a search team from accessing the body Tuesday afternoon but plans were in place to return in the evening, weather permitting, the SDSO said.

When the body is recovered, it will be turned over to the Medical Examiner and identified, the sheriff's department said.

The El Capitan Preserve is home to popular but challenging hiking trails and was one of several park areas closed by the San Diego County Department of Parks and Recreation for the month of August. In May, a hiker who complained about heat exhaustion symptoms died on the El Capitan Trail.