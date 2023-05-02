Hiker Who Died on El Capitan Trail in Lakeside Identified

A man who died while hiking the El Capitan Trail in Lakeside over the weekend was identified Tuesday as a 27-year-old man from Tijuana, Mexico.

Sergio de Juses Santiago Sufy was hiking with friends on the trail Sunday at around 7 p.m. and began complaining about heat exhaustion symptoms, saying he was hot, tired and thirsty, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Two of his friends went back to their car to grab water while Sufy and a friend stayed on the trail. Before the friends returned with the water, Sufy collapsed on the trail.

Fire agencies from Barona, Lakeside, Santee and Cal Fire responded to 911 calls. A rescue helicopter was called, but it was later canceled when Sufy was discovered in "CPR status, pulse-less and not breathing" according to the Lakeside Fire Department.

CPR couldn't save Sufy, and he was pronounced dead on the trial.