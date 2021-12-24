Wind Advisory for Interstate 8 East of Alpine

A high wind advisory was issued Friday by the California Highway Patrol for Interstate 8 east of Willows Road in Alpine.

Gusty winds were reported in rural East County in Buckman Springs, La Posta, Pine Valley and Crestwood, as well along Mountain Springs Road and Japatul Valley Road.



Gusts were reported to have reached 49 mph.

In Santee this morning, there was a break in the clouds around 8 a.m., with a double rainbow appearing over the neighborhood.

Scattered showers and a low sun angle make for excellent rainbow weather! The worst of the storm is behind us. Who else has spotted one this morning? 🌈#CAwx pic.twitter.com/tyUj0GqRRj — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 24, 2021

For the rest of the day, scattered showers are expected to continue with another system moving into the area on Christmas Day.

Sheena Parveen's Morning Forecast for Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

A flood watch was issued through noon Friday for the entire county, with the heaviest rainfall expected between 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday.

Estimated rainfall amounts prompted the city of San Diego to announce it would be closing several roads that cross the San Diego River in the Mission Valley area. Starting at 5 p.m., the following roads will be closed due to "imminent" risks of flooding:

Camino De La Reina between Camino De La Siesta and Avenida Del Rio;

San Diego Mission Road between Fairmount and Caminito Yucatan;

Mission Center Road between Hazard Center Drive and Camino De La Reina;

Camino Del Este between Station Village Drive and Camino De La Reina;

Qualcomm Way at Rio San Diego Drive; and

Ward Road at Camino Del Rio North.

Big sigh of relief for last minute shoppers! Most of the flooding around Mission Valley shopping centers has receded. Of course the exception, as always, is the south side of Fashion Valley. Be safe out there! #nbc7 pic.twitter.com/XiaYwHwVvk — Artie Ojeda (@ArtieNBCSD) December 24, 2021

It was unclear when the roadways will reopen, with city officials saying the city's Stormwater Department will monitor the flooding. Drivers were advised to follow posted signage and avoid flooded areas.

The rains are expected to bring up to 7 inches in the mountains, 3 to 6 inches in the valleys and 2 to 3 inches for the coast, according to the NWS flood watch.

A colder system from the northwest is expected to bring additional precipitation late Saturday into Sunday with precipitation amounts being much smaller, according to the NWS said.

Forecasters are also calling for a chance of snow overnight Saturday at about 5,000 feet.