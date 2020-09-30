wildfire

Wildfire Sparks East of Alpine

A vegetation fire burning near Viejas Casino east of Alpine was prompting a large response from several firefighting agencies.

Crews were responding to the area near Willows Road and Viejas Grade Road at about 3:50 p.m.

SDG&E Wildfire cameras showed a large plume of mostly white smoke in the area.

Firefighters with Heartland Fire and Rescue, the Lakeside Fire Department, Cal Fire San Diego, the Alpine Fire Department and the Cleveland National Forest were responding.

No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates.

