What's Open, Closed on Memorial Day 2022

Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will experience closures Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

Open

Chollas Lake, the San Vicente Reservoir and golf courses within the city of San Diego will be open though hours may vary

The Robb Field Skate Park, Rancho Peñasquitos Skate Park, Linda Vista Skate Park, Carmel Valley Skate Park, Bill and Maxine Wilson Skate Park and the Charles L. Lewis III Memorial Skate Park will be open during regular hours.

County parks, campgrounds, and neighborhood day-use parks will remain open as usual, with a few exceptions. To view more information visit the city’s website.

All county essential services such as law enforcement and emergency animal control response will remain open.

Closed

The city’s Miramar Landfill and the Miramar Recycling Center will be closed along with all city recreation centers and pools.

Public buildings in Balboa Park like the Balboa Park Activity Center, the Botanical Building, Casa del Prado, Municipal Gym and War Memorial Building will be closed

San Diego County Superior Court will be closed.

Trash pick-up in the city of San Diego will be delayed by one-day. Check local government websites for trash pick-up schedules in other cities.

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets and yellow zones within the city of San Diego will not be enforced. Red, white, and blue zones are still enforced every day. For more information, visit the city’s website.

County offices will reopen with their regular hours on Tuesday.