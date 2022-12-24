What's Open, Closed for Christmas Eve, Day 2022 in San Diego County

Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Saturday, Sunday and even Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday.
Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:
Closed
- All administrative offices in both the city and the county
- City recreation centers
- All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed, including the Balboa Park Activity Center, Botanical Building, Casa del Prado, Municipal Gym and War Memorial Building. The city recommends checking individual museums and attractions for their holiday schedules
- City reservoirs
- Development Services Department Virtual Counter appointments and inspection services will be closed. The city says, all other online services, including submitting new project applications, resubmittals and payments will be available by visiting sandiego.gov/DSD
- All libraries will be closed on Sunday and Monday
- County-run COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites
- All animal shelters will be closed for the holiday
- City swimming pools
- Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District offices
- The Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department
- The Tecolote Nature Center and the Mission Trails Visitor Center will be closed
- The Family Justice Center. Individuals needing help related to domestic violence should call 911 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657
Open
- All City skate parks and open space trails will be open
- Torrey Pines, Mission Bay and Balboa Park golf courses
- All county parks and campgrounds will be open
- All MTS services will be open at their normal weekend hours, with Monday, Dec. 26 running on a Saturday service
- Library branches will be open through 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24
Parking
Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and posted street sweeping routes within the City of San Diego will not be enforced on Sunday, Dec. 25. All other parking violations will be enforced. Parking rules on Port of San Diego property and in different cities may vary, please read posted signage.
Trash Pickup and Disposal
There will be no collection of trash, recyclables or yard waste on Sunday, Dec. 25 for customers served by the City’s Environmental Services Department. Residents who are not serviced by the City’s Environmental Services Department should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.
Police and Fire Agencies
San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue emergency crews are not impacted by holiday closures.