What's Open, Closed for Christmas Eve, Day 2022 in San Diego County

Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Saturday, Sunday and even Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday.

Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:

Closed

All administrative offices in both the city and the county

City recreation centers

All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed, including the Balboa Park Activity Center, Botanical Building, Casa del Prado, Municipal Gym and War Memorial Building. The city recommends checking individual museums and attractions for their holiday schedules

City reservoirs

Development Services Department Virtual Counter appointments and inspection services will be closed. The city says, all other online services, including submitting new project applications, resubmittals and payments will be available by visiting sandiego.gov/DSD

All libraries will be closed on Sunday and Monday

County-run COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites

All animal shelters will be closed for the holiday

City swimming pools

Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District offices

The Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department

The Tecolote Nature Center and the Mission Trails Visitor Center will be closed

The Family Justice Center. Individuals needing help related to domestic violence should call 911 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657

Open

All City skate parks and open space trails will be open

Torrey Pines, Mission Bay and Balboa Park golf courses

All county parks and campgrounds will be open

All MTS services will be open at their normal weekend hours, with Monday, Dec. 26 running on a Saturday service

Library branches will be open through 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24

Parking

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and posted street sweeping routes within the City of San Diego will not be enforced on Sunday, Dec. 25. All other parking violations will be enforced. Parking rules on Port of San Diego property and in different cities may vary, please read posted signage.

Trash Pickup and Disposal

There will be no collection of trash, recyclables or yard waste on Sunday, Dec. 25 for customers served by the City’s Environmental Services Department. Residents who are not serviced by the City’s Environmental Services Department should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.

Police and Fire Agencies

San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue emergency crews are not impacted by holiday closures.