Westbound I-8 ramps to SR-67 closed for the weekend

Drivers headed to East County this weekend, beware: Caltrans maintenance crews will close the westbound Interstate 8 (I-8) ramps to northbound state Route 67 (SR-67) and southbound Magnolia Avenue beginning Friday at 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday for excavation work.

Map of I-8 where ramps to SR-67 and Magnolia Ave. will be closed.

Motorists will detour to the West Main Street off-ramp, turn left to the eastbound I-8 on-ramp to the northbound SR-67 or southbound Magnolia Avenue ramps.

The maintenance work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other maintenance considerations. For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities and more, click here.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This excavation work is not part of the Caltrans I-8 pavement and bridge rehabilitation improvement project that closed a large portion of I-8 from La Mesa to El Cajon over the summer.