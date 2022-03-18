forecast

Weekend Plans? Don't Let Rain Chance Dampen Them

Chilly temperatures will be accompanied by a chance of wet weather

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Those looking forward to partaking in nightlife activities this weekend for a late St. Patrick’s Day celebration should prepare for some rain.

Light showers are expected to dampen San Diego County late Saturday until Sunday morning, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen. She added that the rain chance may begin at about 8 p.m. Saturday.

“For Saturday, it’ll be mostly cloudy,” Parveen said in her forecast. “But the rain during the day is going to stay to our north. It’s not going to move in until late Saturday night.”

That wet weather will linger for the first half of Sunday but won’t stay for very long after.

“Some light showers until very early Sunday morning,” Parveen said. “Many of you might still be sleeping and then we’ll start to see this dry up as we head through the day.”

The precipitation won’t amount to much, accumulating to just about 1/10 of an inch throughout the region. In addition to the wet weather, chilly temperatures are in store for the weekend before a warm-up greets the beginning of next week.


