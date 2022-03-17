400 Trees Being Planted in City Heights

An initiative to plant hundreds of trees in City Heights began Thursday morning as part of a partnership between San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) and the city.

Four hundred trees will be planted in the Cherokee Point and Corridor neighborhoods of City Heights in an effort to make the area greener for all. One of the first areas to have the newly planted trees were just outside Edison Elementary School.

City crews and SDG&E’s Forestry Division got to work early morning so the school could have a tree-lined street next to its field.

SDG&E is funding the costs of the trees and the city will water and maintain the young trees to make sure they grow. In addition to fostering stronger relationships with the neighborhood, the collaboration comes as part of San Diego’s climate action goals and addresses climate equity in underserved neighborhoods.

“There are places in the city that have less trees than other places and we’re going to start by planting trees in the places in the areas around our city that need them. This is one of them,” said Anthony Santacroce, a city spokesperson. “Whenever you have a lot of asphalt concrete buildings, heat islands crop up. Tees are necessary to reduce the heating effects of the hardscapes we see.”