‘We should be locking up criminals, not laundry detergent!': San Diego Mayor delivers annual address

While hot issues like homelessness and housing took center stage Wednesday night during Mayor Todd Gloria's 4th State of the City address, he was upstaged for a moment at the Balboa Theater by protesters chanting “ceasefire” in support of Palestine.

During his roughly 38-minute speech, Mayor Gloria applauded his administration for improving roads, a decrease in violent crime and a drop in homelessness.

But he says more work needs to be done and he outlined his ambitious goals, as evidenced by the tent cities that can still be seen on downtown San Diego's sidewalks and along freeways like State Route 163.

Homeless encampment ban

Mayor Gloria touted the homeless encampment ban for a sharp 60% decrease in street homelessness in downtown since reaching its height back in May.

"We are making progress, clearing our sidewalks and getting folks on a better path," said Gloria.

Data from the Downtown San Diego Partnership shows there are about 1,200 hundred people now living in cars or on the streets of downtown -- a two-year low.

James Cloutier is feeling the effects of the ban that allows homeless people to be ticketed or jailed for sleeping near schools, parks and other specified places.

"Life has been hell,” said the Maine transplant. “The guy comes over and says, you either go to jail, carry what you want out of the area or I’m going to take you to jail.”

Mayor Gloria says more than 600 people have enrolled in the Safe Sleeping Program that provides tents in designated locations.

More homeless shelter

During his speech, he announced plans for 1,000 new shelter beds that would be housed at the H-barracks near Liberty Station and the old library in downtown.

“When safe and legal options are available, pitching a tent on a sidewalk, in a park or in a canyon is simply not acceptable. It isn’t safe or sanitary -- nor is it compassionate," Gloria said.

Affordable housing?

Building affordable housing was another hot button issue tackled.

The mayor says the City of San Diego issued 8,000 housing permits last year — a 50% jump over 2022.

He also announced that he signed an executive order on Wednesday that fast tracks permitting from one year to 30-days for homes near transit sites.

“To every hardworking San Diegan, this mayor wants there to be a place for you in this city. To every young person, that I want you to stay in this city that helped raise and educate you. To every senior on a fixed income, that you shouldn’t have to spend your golden years worried that you’ll lose your home," Gloria said.

While discussing a 12% drop in murder rates and other violent crimes, the mayor was interrupted by protestors supporting Palestine.

Once the supporters were removed, Mayor Gloria addressed the dangers of fentanyl, the growing crime threat of open air drug markets, and organized retail theft.

He said he's supporting action to amend Proposition 47, which reclassified certain drug and theft crimes as misdemeanors.

“You shouldn’t have to flag down a Target employee to unlock a plexiglass cabinet just so you can get toothpaste. We should be locking up criminals, not laundry detergent!" Gloria said.

They're ambitious goals Gloria says will help keep San Diego one of the safest cities in the country.