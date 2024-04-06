Water contact closures, advisories issued for these San Diego County beaches

San Diego County health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list for county beaches in effect Saturday.

San Diego County beaches under water contact closures

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- Coronado Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Avenida Lunar to North Beach;

-- Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar;

-- Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue;

-- Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

San Diego County beaches under water contact advisories

Additionally, water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- La Jolla, Children's Pool;

-- La Jolla, Cove Beachline;

-- Mission Bay, Tecolote Shores - swim area;

-- Mission Bay, Ski Beach, Vacation Isle - southern beach;

-- Mission Bay, South Crown Point - 150' North and South of drain near restrooms;

-- Mission Bay, Comfort Station, at Leisure Lagoon - swim area;

-- Mission Bay, De Anza Cove - swim area;

-- Mission Bay, Fiesta Island - Northwest Shoreline;

-- Mission Bay, Fanuel Park - 150' East and West;

-- Mission Bay, Campland Beachline;

-- Mission Bay, North Cove-Vacation Isle;

-- San Diego Bay, Tidelands Park Shoreline;

-- Torrey Pines State Beach, Los Peñasquitos Lagoon Outlet - 500' North and South.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.