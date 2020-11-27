Police Pursue Motorcycle in La Jolla Area, Chase Ends at Cul-de-sac

San Diego police entered into a pursuit Friday morning in the Pacific Beach area near Interstate 5.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the San Diego Police Department confirmed it was in pursuit of a motorcycle.

The chase then entered into the La Jolla area.

By 11:15 a.m., SkyRanger 7 spotted multiple parked SDPD patrol cars at a cul-de-sac, and the chase appeared to have stopped.

Officers said the call originated with the California Highway Patrol after an alleged failure to yield.

No other information was available.

