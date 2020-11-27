police pursuit

Police Pursue Motorcycle in La Jolla Area, Chase Ends at Cul-de-sac

By NBC 7 Staff

San Diego police pursue motorcycle
SkyRanger 7

San Diego police entered into a pursuit Friday morning in the Pacific Beach area near Interstate 5.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the San Diego Police Department confirmed it was in pursuit of a motorcycle.

The chase then entered into the La Jolla area.

By 11:15 a.m., SkyRanger 7 spotted multiple parked SDPD patrol cars at a cul-de-sac, and the chase appeared to have stopped.

Officers said the call originated with the California Highway Patrol after an alleged failure to yield.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

