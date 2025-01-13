A brush fire ignited at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on Monday around 2:20 p.m., sending smoke into the sky that could be seen from as far south as North Park and on nearby freeways.

NBC 7's SkyRanger 7 is flying over the fire and showed red flames burning brush.

Firefighting helicopters from San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department could be seen picking up water from nearby reservoirs to put out the flames.

Fire crews from SDFD and other agencies are battling the brush fire on MCAS Miramar, which they say is about 3 acres with a slow rate of spread.

The wind is favorable and currently no structures are threatened, SDFD said.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will continue to update this page with more information as more information becomes available.