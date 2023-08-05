Voting centers open Saturday for San Diego County's District 4 supervisor special election

Voters in the Aug. 15 Special Election for San Diego County Supervisor who prefer to cast their ballots in person will have their chance starting Saturday, with the opening of seven vote centers.

The centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday, Aug. 14 at the following locations:

Cuyamaca College Performing Arts Center, 900 Rancho San Diego Parkway, Lot 1

Encanto VFW Post #1512, 6873 Federal Blvd.

North Park Recreation Center meeting room, 4044 Idaho St.

Columbus Club of San Diego assembly hall, 4425 Home Ave.

Father Junipero Serra Hall, 2540 San Diego Ave.

North Clairemont Recreation Center meeting room 2, 4421 Bannock Ave.

Skyline Hills Branch Library multipurpose room, 7900 Paradise Valley Road

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

On the final day of voting, Aug. 15, seven more vote centers will open for a total of 14 locations and the hours will change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can find a vote center or ballot drop box near you inside your voter information pamphlet. Or you can look up your pamphlet online at sdvote.com.

Vote centers have replaced polling places, allowing people to vote in person or drop off a mail-in ballot, vote using an accessible ballot marking device, receive assistance and voting materials in multiple languages and register to vote or update your voter registration and vote on the same day.

Voters will use a touch screen to make their selections on ballot marking devices. When finished, the voter will print out the official ballot, review it and hand it to a poll worker to insert it in the ballot box to be counted at the registrar's office. The ballot marking device does not store, tabulate or count any votes, a county statement reads.

Four candidates are running for the position vacated by former San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher when he stepped down following what he describes as an "inappropriate relationship" with a subordinate. The woman in question has alleged sexual assault and harassment, but Fletcher has denied those claims.

Whoever wins this seat will decide the majority party on the County Board.

Monica Montgomery Steppe, San Diego City Council president pro tem, and veteran and nonprofit organizer Janessa Goldbeck are running as Democrats and Amy Reichert, founder of Reopen San Diego, and Marine veteran Paul McQuigg are running as Republicans.

Early voting is underway in the special election. The winner will serve out the remainder of Fletcher's term, which ends in 2027.