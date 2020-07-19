Vista Man Wounded in Drive-By Shooting

A man was shot in the knee by someone in a passing car while walking in a Vista neighborhood, authorities said Saturday.

The 38-year-old victim said he was walking at about midnight Friday in the 1100 block of North Santa Fe Avenue and looked down to retrieve an item from a bag, according to Sgt. Adrian Moses of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

As he looked down, he heard a loud bang and fell to the ground with a gunshot wound to his knee, Moses said.

A witness heard the gunshot and saw a white Nissan Sentra driven by a woman with a male passenger leave the area on North Santa Fe Avenue, the sergeant said.

The victim was taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Moses said.

There was no surveillance video immediately available and detectives from the Vista sheriff's station were investigating the shooting.