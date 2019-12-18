Vista

Vista Detention Facility Celebrates Anniversary of Program For Military Veterans

"Veterans Moving Forward," was created to address the special needs of military inmates.

By Miriam Hobbs

Vista-detention-facility-0713

The staff at the Vista Detention Facility celebrated the anniversary of a special program for military veterans Wednesday.

Veterans Moving Forward was created in 2013 to address the special needs of military inmates at the jail.

The program is dedicated providing veterans with the necessary programs, services and resources to reduce their chances of returning to jail.

The inmates are expected to demonstrate positive changes and work toward their own success.

"Being in this program, it's been a long time," said veteran inmate Oliver Panozo. "I've lost contact with veterans in general. But, coming in here, knowing that there's a lot of veterans and all of the resources here available, it's definitely a good benefit and it's a motivation."

The program is a collaboration with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
and there are currently 68 inmates enrolled.

