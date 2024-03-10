City of Vista highlights progress for Climate Action Plan

You may heard the term "Climate Action Plan." Most cities in California have them as a guide to address the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

A Climate Action Plan can sound fairly technical, especially when it addresses electric vehicle charging stations and solar panel installations. However, it can be less complex when it comes to tree planting. All of these efforts are part of the city of Vista’s Climate Action Plan, which was established in 2012.

“We deserve and need livable communities in the city of Vista,” Katie Melendez, deputy mayor for the city of Vista, said about the city’s Climate Action Plan.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

She calls the city’s plan adventurous and aggressive but aims it will accomplish this: ”Our Climate Action Plan goal is to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 45% of 2012 amounts,” Melendez said.

More solar panels and EV charging stations coming to Vista

It includes the installation of solar panels on city facilities but goes far beyond that.

For residents, what does it look like? One way is through the implementation of city-owned electric vehicle charging stations. The goal is to have 90, and there are currently just under 10. Fred Tracey with the city says it received a combination of funding sources, including a grant from the state and ARPA funds that pay for most of the program.

“When someone is plugging their electric vehicle into a charging station, they’re not filling up with gasoline and dirty fossil fuels,” Melendez said.

She also acknowledges the convenience these charging stations for those who need more options.

“Not everyone can afford to install charging apparatuses to charging stations in their homes, so by putting these charging stations in the public, to be available for people to access it will address equity issues to people who do not normally have access to charging stations,” Melendez said.

Ray Aller, a Vista resident, likes the idea of more charging stations for his two EV cars. He says he has what’s called range anxiety when he has to drive beyond the range his car can handle on a single charge.

“As long as we can charge in our garage and drive somewhere that is not out of the range of the car, we’re fine,” Aller said.

He says he has modified his lifestyle to “not be dumping CO2” into the atmosphere.

”It’s hard to explain how anyone could pollute our atmosphere and warm the planet with greenhouse gases. We think it’s absolutely abhorrent,” Aller said.

California's local governments are developing climate action plans that align with the state's goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2045. San Diego County's plan addresses that goal in several areas, including transportation, water, energy and farming. NBC 7 meteorologist Brooke Martell reports on Feb. 14, 2024.

Planting trees

Another addition to the plan are trees.

“We have planted 875 trees, almost 1,000 trees, between 2018 and 2023,” Melendez said.

Melendez says locals can expect more trees to be planted too — 125 more to be exact.

“Not only for carbon sequestration and habitat preservation,” Melendez said, “but also for cooling and for shade.”

And residents are asking for this too.

”We have received calls from residents to plant more trees, and we are doing exactly that,” Melendez said.

More renewable energy options on the way

And by April 1, SDG&E customers in Vista will have the chance to have 50-100% renewable energy options through California Energy Alliance.

“When a customer sees their bill, CEA is responsible for 25% of that, which is the energy procurement,” Melendez said. “SDG&E is our partner in this transition because they’re going to be the ones that are delivering the power to the customer. They are going to be doing the transmission and the billing for CEA, but CEA is the one going out and procuring those renewable energy sources.”

Melendez says the city will also have an Environmental Commission, which will give residents the chance to sit in an advisory capacity and help the city evaluate the Climate Action Plan. It will be another way to develop robust programs and bring in experts to incorporate best practices and technologies.

“Being progressive sets the visions and the message that climate change is real and we have the obligation to do something about it,” Melendez said. “And being proactive to me means that we’re looking at all of our options.”