Welcome home: Thousands of servicemembers with Vinson Strike Group return from deployment

Thousands of servicemembers with USS Carl Vinson and its strike group returned to San Diego after a four-month deployment to the eastern and northern Pacific Ocean areas.

"The group operated alongside multiple partners, allies and the U.S. Joint Force in heavily navigated waters in support of regional security, stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific," according to the U.S. Navy.

More than 6,000 sailors were deployed with the fleet of ship and aircraft, including USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, four Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 1, and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), the Navy said.

The USS Carl Vinson can carry more than 5,000 crew members and 65 fixed and rotary-wing aircraft; and has the speed, agility and maneuverability to travel more than 5,000 nautical miles in less than seven days.