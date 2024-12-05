Video appears to show moment border patrol SUV strikes migrant at US-Mexico border

New video shows what appears to be a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) SUV colliding with a person at the U.S.-Mexico border near San Diego.

According to the video, the incident took place on Nov. 27, and shows a group of supposed migrants trying to climb the border wall between Tijuana and San Ysidro, when a CBP SUV collided with one of the people in the group.

The person was then sent flying before hitting the ground and running behind the group who also ran away, the footage shows. The CBP officer then came back and apprehended the remaining individuals.

NBC San Diego has not independently confirmed when the events in the video occurred or what happened before the footage was recorded.

Current CBP laws say that "deadly force shall not be used to effect an arrest or prevent the escape of a person unless that individual presents an imminent threat of death or serious physical injury to officers/agents or others.

“Incidents of ‘questionable’ use of force are common and not investigated as they should be,” Jenn Budd, a former Border Patrol agent, told Telemundo San Diego. “They (the agency) will always say it’s an accident, do the investigation themselves, and generally, agents almost never pay the price.”

In a statement shared with Telemundo, the CBP said the incident is being reviewed by the agency's Office of Professional Responsibility and the U.S. Attorney's Office. The incident was also reported to the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General and the Mexican Consulate.

Following the incident, border agents arrested two people near the San Ysidro Port of Entry during a human smuggling incident, CBP said in a statement.

"This is extremely egregious when you have a border patrol agent what looks like using his vehicle to cause harm to someone," Pedro Ríos, the San Diego Program Director for the American Friends Service Committee told NBC News.

Ríos told NBC News his organization has filed an inquiry requesting an investigation into the incident.