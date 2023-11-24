Victims of fatal Thanksgiving rollover crash on SR-94 near South Park ID'd

Four people were killed and one person was injured after a rollover crash on State Route 94 early Thanksgiving Day, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when a black BMW M3 was traveling at a high rate of speed on SR-94 when it, for reasons under investigation, lost control, causing it to overturn, CHP said.

Three passengers and the driver were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The right front passenger, identified as a 22-year-old woman, was wearing her seatbelt and sustained minor injuries. She was transported to a local hospital.

The three passengers were identified Friday by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office as 35-year-old Ivan Aniceto Torres from Chula Vista; 20-year-old Nelly Tamara Espinoza from National City; and 33-year-old Linet Manasyan from Imperial Beach.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Jonathan Torres. Ivan and Jonathan were brothers, according to a family friend.

The five people in the car were coworkers, the sister of one of the victims told NBC 7.

NBC 7's Audra Stafford is at the scene where the freeway was closed due to a fatal crash.

A toxicology report is pending through the San Diego Medical Examiner's office to determine if alcohol and or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Eastbound SR-94 just west of I-15 was closed for several hours until they reopened at around 7 a.m. Thursday.

If any member of the public witnessed this crash, contact the CHP San Diego Area at (858) 293-6000.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.