Victim, Suspect in University Heights Homicide ID'd: SDPD

A man accused of being involved in the homicide of a 59-year-old man near a McDonald’s in University Heights has been detained and identified, San Diego police announced.

Authorities have taken 34-year-old Joshua Roberts into custody for “his involvement in the victim’s death” early Wednesday morning, according to SDPD.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

At about 2:45 a.m., the police department received an emergency call about a possible shooting near the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and Texas Street. A couple of patrol officers in the area also believed they may have heard gunshots and responded to that area.

Upon arrival, the officers found a man in a parking lot with injuries to his upper body. Authorities quickly performed CPR on the man before he was rushed to a nearby hospital. He ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators determined the victim, who was later identified as 59-year-old Ernesto Gonzalez, was “involved in some sort of disturbance with another man in the parking lot,” SDPD said. Authorities said the victim was in the area to meet someone, but they did not specify what the circumstance of that meeting were.

The cause of Gonzalez’s death is unclear. It is not yet known if he died of gunshot wounds or by another means.

A search for Roberts ended when he was arrested that same day in North Park, police said. They did not say what charges he may face.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.