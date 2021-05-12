Shooting Investigation Underway Near University Heights McDonald's

You are watching a live feed of NBC 7 News Today. This breaking news story will be mixed with weather, traffic and other top stories.

Homicide detectives are at the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday morning that was reported near a McDonald’s fast-food restaurant in University Heights.

The shooting was reported sometime around 3 a.m. at a McDonald’s near the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and Texas Street when a man in a car was shot. The victim was rushed to an area hospital but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Employees were at the fast-food location since it’s a 24-hour operation, but it is unclear if they heard or saw anything in connection to the violence.

The gunman was described as a man in his 40s who stood at about 6 feet tall. He was dressed in all white clothing and took off in a white SUV, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities did not release details on the victim such as his name or age.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.