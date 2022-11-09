Victim Id'd in Fatal Shooting in East Village

A man who was found down in the street in the East Village Saturday was identified by San Diego Police.

Charles Jordan, 55, was found with a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the incident.

It's still early in the investigation and little is known about the circumstances leading up to Jordan's death, SDPD said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the homicide unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.