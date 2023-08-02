Brush fire breaks out in Valley Center

What to Know: Verde Fire Acres : 10

: 10 Where: Off Calle Oro Verde in Valley Center

A brush fire broke out Wednesday night in Valley Center, fire officials said.

The blaze is approximately 10 acres and is located off Calle Oro Verde, according to Cal Fire San Diego. The forward rate of spread has been stopped as of around 8:10 p.m.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is responding to a vegetation fire off Calle Oro Verde in Valley Center. First unit at scene has reported fire is 5 acres with a moderate rate of spread and an immediate threat to 2 structures. #VerdeFire pic.twitter.com/KQfVnrLe2T — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 3, 2023

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO [Update] Fire is now 10 acres with structures still threatened. #VerdeFire pic.twitter.com/tMnP4F4RAe — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 3, 2023

Two structures at the top of the hill remain threatened by the fire. One of those residences is being evacuated, Cal Fire said.

This is a developing story. We will update as soon as new details become available.