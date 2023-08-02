Valley Center

Brush fire breaks out in Valley Center

By Danielle Smith

Cal Fire

What to Know: Verde Fire

  • Acres: 10
  • Where: Off Calle Oro Verde in Valley Center

A brush fire broke out Wednesday night in Valley Center, fire officials said.

The blaze is approximately 10 acres and is located off Calle Oro Verde, according to Cal Fire San Diego. The forward rate of spread has been stopped as of around 8:10 p.m.

Two structures at the top of the hill remain threatened by the fire. One of those residences is being evacuated, Cal Fire said.

This is a developing story. We will update as soon as new details become available.

