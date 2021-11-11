USS Midway Museum Ready to Honor Veterans With Salute to Service Fun

One of the biggest Veterans Day celebrations across San Diego County is back to honor those who have given so much to serve our country.

In honor of the county’s military members, the USS Midway Museum will be home to an array of fun activities that offers fun for the whole family. Salute to Service will celebrate local military families with live music, games, food and children’s activities to keep young visitors entertained.

Festivities will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. aboard the downtown attraction.

The event is free for all veterans as well as active military, reserve and National Guard members and their families. NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are proud hosts of the patriotic festival.

Those who aren't able to attend can still enjoy several freebies and deals around the county that are being offered Thursday.

It's important to note the holiday will impact local agencies and services. Click here for details on what is still open and what will be closed in San Diego County.