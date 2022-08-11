USS Abraham Lincoln Set to Return to San Diego Following Historic Deployment

U.S. Sailors and Marines are set to return to San Diego following a months-long, historic deployment aboard USS Abraham Lincoln.

Roughly 5,000 crew members will return to America’s Finest City after spending 7 months in the Indo-Pacific "in support of global maritime security operations," according to the U.S. Navy. The voyage made history as it was commanded by a female officer for the first time -- Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt.

Additionally, the voyage was the first time the Marine Corps’ new F-35C stealth fighter jets were aboard an aircraft carrier.

Carrier Air Wing 9, the guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay, and the guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron 21, USS Fitzgerald, USS Gridley, USS Sampson and USS Spruance joined in the deployment.