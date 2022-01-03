San Diego-Based Sailors Deploy With USS Abraham Lincoln Strike Group

Hundreds of San Diego-based U.S. sailors departed Monday for a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific with the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (CSG).

Carrier Strike Group 3 is led by the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln -- which is for the first time commanded by a female officer, Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt -- and joined by Carrier Air Wing 9, the guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay, and the guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron 21, USS Fitzgerald, USS Gridley, USS Sampson and USS Spruance.



According to the U.S Navy, it is the most advanced air wing in its ranks, with capabilities that make it "more lethal and survivable in today's contested battle space, and well into the future."

The strike group was deploying "in support of global maritime security operations," which the U.S. Navy did not detail further.

“The entire CSG 3 team is trained and ready to deter and, if necessary, win conflicts as called upon by our nation’s leaders,” said Rear Adm. J.T. Anderson, commander of CSG 3. “As we leave today on this routine, scheduled deployment, I know the Sailors and Marines of this team will continue to serve this great nation and its people. It is our honor to do so.”

Anderson recently certified the Abraham Lincoln CSG for deployment following a pre-deployment training that began in April.

"These Sailors are incredible professionals who have trained exceptionally hard to ensure they are ready for any operational obligations required of us on deployment," said Capt. Bauernschmidt.