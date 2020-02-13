Military

US Navy Launches Unarmed Test Missile ‘Trident II’ in Demo Off San Diego Coast

In a demo operation Wednesday, the U.S. Navy launched an unarmed missile from a submarine off the coast of San Diego and the moment was a sight to behold

By Alisa Barnhill

Unarmed test missile launches off of San Diego Coast
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Gooley/Released

An unarmed Trident II (D5LE) missile launches from the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741) off the coast of San Diego, California, Feb. 12, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The U.S. Navy released a photo of the test launch, snapped by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class, Thomas Gooley. The photo shows the missile coming out of crystal-clear waters on a sunny San Diego day. Its bright orange reflection can be seen in the water as it flies into the air.

The Navy said the unarmed Trident II (D5LE) was launched from the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741).

Testing the readiness of the SSBN’s weapons systems and crew, the successful launch was a part of the U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs' demonstration and shakedown operation certification process.

Local

NATIONAL CITY 2 hours ago

Family Identifies Driver Killed in Crash Off I-5 Near National City

Valentine's Day 2 hours ago

Keep Mylar Balloons Away From Power Lines This Valentine’s Day: SDG&E

This marks 177 successful missile launches of the Trident II (D5 & D5LE) strategic weapon system.

This article tagged under:

MilitarySan DiegoUS Navy
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us