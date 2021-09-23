Urban Discovery Schools in San Diego Mandate COVID-19 Vaccines for Students Age 12+

A two-campus charter school in downtown San Diego has become the first local public school system to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for its students age 12 and older.

Urban Discovery Schools runs two campuses: An elementary school and a middle/high school on 14th Street in downtown’s East Village. Across both of its schools, it serves about 600 students in grades TK through 12.

On Sept. 17, a mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations for students was approved by the charter school’s governing board. Come mid-October, the charter will begin implementing it.

The mandate calls for all Urban Discovery Schools students who are age 12 and older – who are part of in-person learning this school year – to get their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine no later than Oct. 17 and their second doze by Nov. 21.

“All other students must receive their first vaccine dose by no later than 30 days after their 12th birthday, and their second dose by no later than 8 weeks after their 12th birthday,” the school’s mandate adds.

The school will require all eligible students to provide proof of vaccination by Dec. 10, 2021, “in order to be permitted on UDS school facilities.”

The school said the mandate does not apply to students with qualified and approved exemptions and conditional admissions.