University City shooting leaves 2 hospitalized

A shooting broke out in the University City neighborhood of San Diego, near the Westfield UTC shopping mall on Saturday night, leaving two people with gunshot wounds, according to San Diego police.

Shots were fired around 8:41 p.m. at Nobel Drive and Lombard Place, close to Palisade UTC, which its website says is a collection of luxury high-rise apartments.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander Officer Robert Heims.

Police do not have any suspect information as of now.

Personnel from both SDPD and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department arrived on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back on this page for more information as NBC 7 works to update this page with information as it arrives.